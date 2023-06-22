RM100 petrol for only RM50? Here’s how you can pay for up to half of your fuel bill with Shopee coins

In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 22 June 2023 3:44 pm / Comments are Disabled

Are you someone who has a lot of Shopee coins from their many coins cashback promotional programs and don’t know what to do with them because you can only redeem coins for certain purchases up to RM30 max per transaction? Here’s how you can use Shopee coins to pay for your petrol using Setel!

I learned this trick from Twitter user @fiqri91, hat tip to him!





Then go to Setel, and choose to top up your Setel wallet. Here, I am topping up RM100. You might have to choose RM100 as a custom amount if the presets do not have a RM100 option.

After that, you need to choose ShopeePay as your top-up method. Make sure your Shopee wallet has RM50 reloaded in it using whatever payment method you like.

On this screen, choose to redeem 5,000 Shopee coins which is equivalent to RM50. Then make the payment for just RM50 from your ShopeePay wallet.

For this to work, you will of course need 5,000 Shopee coins in the first place. 1 coin = 1 sen, so if you have less coins, just increase the amount of the cash portion.

You can redeem Shopee coins up to 50% of the ShopeePay transaction value. This is of course valid at the time of publishing, but subject to change in the future.

There you go, enjoy pumping fuel into your car using Setel paid with Shopee coins!

