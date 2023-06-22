In Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 June 2023 1:20 pm / 0 comments

MBSJ has announced that the Hari Tanpa Kenderaan Subang Jaya, or Subang Car-Free Morning, will be happening on July 9. The event will start at 7am and will go on till 11.45 am.

As usual, Subang Car-Free Morning will be happening on the boulevard in front of Subang Parade and Aeon Big in SS15. In previous editions, a part of Jalan Kemajuan Subang was closed to vehicles, from the Jengka intersection to the Persiaran Kewajipan intersection.

Previously, Jalan SS16/1 was also closed to form a loop around the Subang Parade, Aeon Big and Mesiniaga row of buildings. However, this road was still be passable to traffic, shared between the event and vehicles. It should be the same layout, but we’ll wait for further details.

Activities for this round will include Endurance Race and Run Bike bicycle challenges, basketball, abseiling and flying fox and karaoke. There will also be food trucks and a lucky draw. It’s also a good opportunity to let the kids roam the streets safely; it’s a different feeling from a park.