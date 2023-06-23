2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition debuts in the US – only 900 units; pays tribute to Mk4 Supra

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2023 9:43 am / 1 comment

Toyota USA has unveiled the new GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition, which it says pays tribute to the iconic Mk4 Supra, a model that traces its lineage to the Celica Supra (known as the Celica XX in Japan) that first debuted in 1978 – the United States only got the Celica Supra a year later in 1979.

Limited to just 900 units, the special edition model will be offered in just two colours, namely Mikan Blast (‘mikan’ means orange in Japanese) which you see here, and Absolute Zero (white). The 45th Anniversary Edition is based on the existing 3.0 Premium grade and can be had with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

Power to the rear wheels comes from the same B58 3.0 litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine rated at 387 PS (382 hp) and 500 Nm of torque. While the mechanical bits are identical to a regular GR Supra, the 45th Anniversary Edition comes with a few extras to make it stand out.

First up, there’s a prominent rear spoiler that rises three inches above the boot lid – the Mk4 Supra had a wing too. This isn’t just for aesthetics, as owners can adjust the angle of wing to influence the amount of downforce being applied to the rear wheels.

Besides the rear spoiler, the 19-inch aluminium wheels are finished in matte black, while the brake calipers at the front wear a GR logo. The car also sports a black side panel graphic with a cutout Supra logo, and under the bonnet, you’ll find exclusive strut tower braces in Mikan Blast with the Gazoo Racing logo. Inside, a dedicated plaque on the side of the dashboard is a reminder of the model’s exclusivity.

The GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition joins previous special editions of the sports car released in the US, including the Launch, A91, A91-Carbon Fibre, and A91-MT editions. The new model will be part of the 2024 model year line-up and is expected to arrive at dealerships in the fall of this year.