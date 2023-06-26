2023 Daihatsu Xenia gets 3-star ASEAN NCAP rating – Alza twin gets low score due to low specs in Indonesia

In Cars, Daihatsu, International News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 26 June 2023 4:32 pm / 7 comments

The New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) has tested the Daihatsu Xenia, and this MPV for the Indonesian market has been given a three-star rating for its overall score of 64.50 points. For comparison, its Perodua twin, the Alza scored a five-star rating from a score of 81.64 points.

The Xenia is the first model from the Daihatsu brand to be tested under the current 2021-2025 ASEAN NCAP assessment protocol, which consists of four categories – adult occupant protection (AOP), child occupant protection (COP), safety assist (SA) and motorcyclist safety (MS).

The variant of the Daihatsu Xenia tested was the 1.3 MT, which is specified with two airbags as tested; the highest variant available for the Indonesian market offers a total of six airbags. Standard equipment on the Indonesian-market Xenia includes ABS, a seatbelt reminder system (SBR) for the driver’s seat and pedestrian protection technology across all variants.

Active safety equipment in the Xenia also includes AEB City, AEB Inter-Urban, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind spot detection and electronic stability control (ESC); ESC is available in 1.3L CVT variants and all 1.5L variants in the Xenia range.

Crash protection-wise, the Xenia scored 26.10 out of a possible 32.00 points in the adult occupant protection (AOP) category, and 36.63 out of a possible 51.00 points in the child occupant protection (COP) category. Meanwhile, the Xenia scored 10.50 out of a possible 21.00 points in the safety assist (SA) category, and 6.00 out of a possible 16.00 points in the motorcyclist safety (MS) category.

Through points weighting adjustments, the 2023 Daihatsu Xenia for the Indonesian market scored 32.63 points for AOP, 14.67 points for COP, 10.00 points for SA and 7.50 points for MS to arrive at the aforementioned total of 64.50 points, thus collecting a three-star ASEAN NCAP rating.