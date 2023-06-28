In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 28 June 2023 5:29 pm / 0 comments

Teased earlier this week, Rapid KL has unveiled a new Kajang-Bangi-Putrajaya bus route. Given the number 451, the new route’s trial period is from July 3 to September 30, and the fare is RM1.

This new route is much like the ‘Skip Stop Xpress’ bus service that connects LRT Ampang to Ampang Park and KLCC in the city centre, which is now a permanent route. Bus 451 goes from MRT Kajang to Putrajaya Sentral in the morning with four departures – 6.30, 7.00, 7.30, 8.00 – and returns to Kajang from Putrajaya in the evening, also with four departures – 4.30, 5.00, 5.30, 6.00.

The route from MRT Kajang stops at Hentian Kajang, Kompleks PKNS Bangi, Kompleks Parcel E (Barat), Kompleks Kerajaan Parcel D, Kementrian Kewangan, Istana Kehakiman (Utara) and Kementrian Belia & Sukan before reaching Putrajaya Sentral.

After departing Putrajaya Sentral, the evening bus stops at Kementrian Pertanian, Perbadanan Putrajaya (Utara), Perbendaharaan 2 (Utara), Kompleks Parcel E (Barat), Kompleks Kerajaan Parcel D, Seksyen 8 Bandar Baru Bangi and Hentian Kajang before terminating at MRT Kajang.

As you can see, this new limited stop route takes people from Kajang and Bangi direct to Putrajaya, and is aimed at government sector workers who do not live in the administrative capital. RM1 per ride means a total transport cost of RM2 a day, before factoring in costs to the bus halts. It makes plenty of economical sense if the route fits you.