2023 BMW Motorrad R1250GS Adventure in Racing Blue, R1250RT sports-tourer gets two new colours

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 July 2023 9:02 am / 0 comments

2023 BMW Motorrad R1250GS Adventure – Racing Blue Metallic

Only getting colour updates for the coming year are the 2023 BMW Motorrad R1250GS Adventure and R1250RT sports-tourer. For Munich’s adventure tourer, the 2023 R1250GS Adventure gets a new Racing Blue Metallic colour scheme while the previous Rally Lightwhite Uni is no longer available.

The Racing Blue Metallic paint is matched with front wheel cover and fuel tank cover in the same shade. This is complemented by spoked wheels painted gold.

2023 BMW Motorrad R1250RT Version Basic – Alpine White Uni 3

BMW’s legendary boxer-twin powers the GS-series motorcycles, displacing 1,254 cc and is Euro 5 compliant. Power is rated at 136 hp at 7,750 rpm while a maximum of 143 Nm of torque comes in at 6,250 rpm.

The R1250GS is set to be replaced by the new R1300GS come late September, so this will be the last hurrah for the 1250 mill in GS form if you’re a fan. As for the R1250RT, there are two versions on offer.

2023 BMW Motorrad R1250RT Version Sport – Racing Blue Metallic 2

These are the Basic with Alpine White Uni 3 featuring large “RT” logos on the side panels, replacing the Lightwhite Uni paint option. The Sport variant of the R1250RT comes in Racing Blue Metallic 2 – replacing the previous Racing Blue Metallic – with new knee panels, front panel and fuel tank cover finished in Mineral Grey Metallic.

The R1250RT gets 136 hp at 7,250 rpm and a maximum torque rated at 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm with Shiftcam variable intake valve timing from its 1,254 cc boxer-twin. In Malaysia, the R1250GS Adventure is priced at RM138,500 while the R1250RS – the R1250RT was not offered in 2022 – is tagged at RM118,500.