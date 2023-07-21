Model Y over 10k bookings fake news – Tesla Malaysia

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / 21 July 2023 12:18 pm / 1 comment

There has been no shortage of buzz about the Tesla Model Y since it made its appearance on the EV maker’s online configurator last week, effectively opening up the order books for the EV. As more shared their bookings for the car on social media posts, talk quickly spread like wildfire about the influx of orders for the car.

This eventually led to a claim that orders for the Model Y had reached the 10,000 unit mark within four days of the car’s availability online. Tesla was quick to dismiss that claim, calling it “fake news,” as the New Straits Times reports.

At yesterday’s official launch of the brand and the introduction of the Model Y in the country, Tesla regional director Isabel Fan categorically denied the claim circulating online that it had secured that number of bookings for the electric SUV.

“The actual number of reservations will remain undisclosed, but Tesla assures the public that interest in Model Y is strong and appreciates the support from our growing community of customers in Malaysia,” she told the publication.

While the total number of orders will never be ascertained, what is certain is that you should be seeing quite a number of Model Ys on the road starting from next year. According to the company, first deliveries of the car to Malaysian customers will begin sometime in early 2024.

To recap, three versions of the Model Y are available for Malaysia, the Standard Range RWD (RM199,000), Long Range AWD (RM246,000) and Performance AWD (RM288,000). All were present at the launch event at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, and will be on display at the location until October 31.

GALLERY: Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

GALLERY: Tesla Model Y Performance AWD

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.