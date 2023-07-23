EVx 2023: Check out the Hyundai range of EVs on display at SCCC – Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5, Kona Electric

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Mick Chan / 23 July 2023 11:26 am / 0 comments

Hyundai comes to the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx 2023) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) with a trio of its electric vehicles, including its latest arrival in the Malaysian market, the sleek Ioniq 6. EVx 2023 continues today until 7pm, and admission is free.

The starring Ioniq 6 at the Hyundai booth is the Ioniq 6 Max AWD variant, which packs the full complement of a dual-motor powertrain driving all four wheels with 325 PS and 605 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 185 km/h. This streamliner silhouette which you see makes the Ioniq 6 among the most aerodynamically efficient cars in the world, with a Cd value of just 0.21.

Its use of an 800-volt electrical architecture continues to set it apart from most other EVs on the market, enabling quick charging times with up to 350 kW DC bringing 10-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes; this Max AWD variant does up to 519 km on a full charge (WLTP). It also enables a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function for powering external devices at up to 3.68 kW.

One of the few other cars with said 800V electrical architecture is its stablemate, the Ioniq 5, packaging similar electric capabilities with different styling, where predominantly straight lines form a more upright hatchback shape. Its quick charging matches those of the Ioniq 6 streamliner, where a 350 kW DC charging input brings a 10-80% SoC in just 18 minutes.

Rounding up the trio of EVs on display at the Hyundai booth at EVx 2023 is the Kona Electric, which as its name suggests, is the EV version of the B-segment crossover that is also powered by combustion engines elsewhere in the range. While using a more conventional architecture, the Kona electric with up to a 64 kWh battery also offers DC fast charging at up to 100 kW.

Today is the second of the two-day event, so head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre where admission to EVx 2023 is free of charge. There’s the chance to score goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at the paultan.org booth, such as fun games, pop quizzes with prizes to be won. See the latest in EVs in Malaysia at EVx 2023 today.

