EVx 2023: EV Connection offering up to 20% discount on its best-selling residential EV chargers at the show

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 July 2023 1:15 pm / 0 comments

Besides electric vehicles, the ongoing paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) also has a number of showcases covering supporting elements such as financing and charging.

The latter is of course an integral part of ownership. If you’re thinking of utilising public charging, you might want to look at the convenience offered by JomCharge, which gives you access to more than 100 public chargers nationwide via a mobile app.

If you’re looking at the convenience of home charging, then the company also has a host of solutions to pick from. At EVx, you’ll be able to peruse the wide portfolio of EV charging products the company has, as its display is showcasing an array of AC and DC chargers for home or commercial usage, including those from well-known brands such as ABB and Kempower.

For those looking for a residential charger, EVC will be offering up to 20% discount on its best-selling home chargers. Also on show at the EVC booth is the company’s mobile charging vehicle, a collaboration between it and BMW, which was first revealed back in May this year.

The prototype, which utilises a Nissan Vanette repurposed for the job, houses 16 units of repurposed/used BMW battery modules, with a system capacity of 20 kWh. With a 30 kW DC charger on board, the mobile charging vehicle can be used to rescue up to two EVs or power up to eight homes in disaster zones at full capacity.

Head on over to EVx 2023, which is in its final day today. Admission to the expo is free of charge. As before, there’s the chance to score goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at the paultan.org booth, such as fun games, pop quizzes with prizes to be won.

