EVx 2023: Great Wall Motor brings the Ora Good Cat EV to display at the Setia City Convention Centre

In Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Mick Chan / 23 July 2023 1:29 pm / 0 comments

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is one of several car brands taking part in the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx 2023) that in in its second day at the Setia City Convention Centre, where admission is free.

The Chinese brand has brought examples of the Ora Good Cat electric hatchback to display at the expo, and is among the earlier cars to arrive in Malaysia’s EV segment at the more affordable end of the spectrum last year, priced from RM140k when it was launched.

Two variants of the Ora Good Cat are offered in our market; the 400 Pro packs a 47.8 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery providing 400 km of range on the NEDC testing standard, while the 500 Ultra gets a larger-capacity 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery for 500 km of range (NEDC); both feed a front-mounted electric drive motor with 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque.

At the GWM booth, you’ll get to see the Ora Good Cat in a range of exterior colour schemes; one example gets the two-tone exterior paint and silver wheels, or with a red-and-black racing stripes scheme applied to another, along with matching black and red alloy wheels. The Ora Good Cat can do sporty as well as cute, it would appear.

In addition to the car brands and participating exhibitors at EVx 2023, visitors also get to take home goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at the paultan.org booth, such as fun games, pop quizzes with prizes to be won.

