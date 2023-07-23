EVx 2023: Volvo C40 and XC40 Recharge Pure Electric on display – up to 450 km EV range; from RM279k

In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 23 July 2023 12:20 pm / 0 comments

Volvo’s current line-up of electric vehicles in Malaysia includes the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric and C40 Pure Electric, both of which are currently on display at the ongoing paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023. Today’s the last of the day of the event, so head on over to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) to experience the Swedish carmaker’s take on zero-emissions motoring.

Of the two Volvo EVs, the C40 is the most recent to be launched here. Priced at RM288,888, the stylish SUV boasts a coupe-like roofline that meets with a dual-element roof spoiler, an integrated tailgate wing and LED taillights with a distinctive signature featuring dashed lines.

The sleek shape is also beneficial in terms of range, as the C40 provides up to 450 km on a single charge due to better aerodynamics. By comparison, the XC40 at RM278,888 offers 438 km despite sharing the same all-wheel drive powertrain with its stablemate. Both the C40 and XC40 are equipped with a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 78 kWh (75 kWh), which powers two electric motors with a total system output of 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque.

When it comes to performance, the C40 is quicker in the sprint from 0-100 km/h, taking just 4.7 seconds compared to the XC40’s 4.9 seconds. While there are differences in terms of range and acceleration times, the pair share the same charging times: 7.5 hours with an AC input (Type 2) of 11 kW or 28 minutes with DC fast charging (CCS2) up to 150 kW.

Standard equipment is also similar between them, albeit with some variation in terms of trim and upholstery that you can gets a hands-on feel for yourself at EVx 2023. Volvo’s focus on safety also means you’ll get plenty of passive and active systems included in the kit list. The C40 and XC40 are proudly assembled here at Volvo Car Manufacturing Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam.

Admission to EVx 2023 is free, so head on over to SCCC today to get up close and personal with the C40 and XC40 and experience what EVs with a Scandinavian touch are like. Visitors will also have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes. See you there!

