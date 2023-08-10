2023 Kawasaki ZX-4R and ZX-6R for Malaysia in 2024

In Cars / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 August 2023 10:28 am / 0 comments

Kawasaki ZX-4R

Good news for fans of Kawasaki sports bikes as the 2023 Modenas Kawasaki ZX-4R and ZX-6R will come to Malaysia. Although the exact date has not been set, the ZX-4R and ZX-6R will be launched as 2024 models for the Malaysia market.

What is better news is both the ZX-4R and ZX-6R will be assembled in Modena’s factory in Gurun, Kedah, helping bring the price of these sports bikes down to slightly more realistic levels. Modenas Gurun facility currently assembles the Ninja 250, Z250, Versys 650, Ninja 650, Z650 dan Vulcan S, as well as the four-cylinder Z900.

The ZX-4R was first launched earlier this year, and uses a new Kawasaki inline four-cylinder similar to the Modenas Kawasaki ZX-25R. A full suite electronic riding aids comes with the ZX-4R, including four ride modes, two power delivery modes and three mode traction contol.

Kawasaki ZX-6R

For the upscale variant of the ZX-4R, Showa fully-adjustable suspension is provided, front and rear. For the ZX-6R, there return of Kawasaki four-cylinder middleweight makes this the only road-going production middleweight true sports bike from any manufacturer.

With 636 cc, the ZX-6R’s engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 128 hp from its four cylinders. With a weight of only 176 kg, the ZX-6R comes with Showa suspension, fully adjustable and Nissin braking system.

GALLERY: 2023 Kawasaki ZX-4R

