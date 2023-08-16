Rapid KL x Trek Rides on-demand van from LRT Universiti to UM via Pantai Hillpark ending on Aug 24

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 16 August 2023 11:58 am / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced that the ‘proof of concept’ trial run of a Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) service shuttle van from LRT Universiti to Universiti Malaya via Pantai Hillpark will end on August 24. The Rapid KL x Trek Rides shuttle van with the T789 number started in May.

To ride the T789 van, one must download the Trek app from Google Play or the App Store. Then, choose your zone and location in the app, as well as your destination, and make a booking. The app will then show the number plate of the shuttle van and its estimated time of arrival.

The fare is RM1 and payment can be made via Touch n Go, the My50 pass and MyRapid concession cards. Once the on-demand van is discontinued, one can still take the regular T789 Rapid KL feeder bus to get to the LRT Universiti station.

