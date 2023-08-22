Maserati MCXtrema debuts – track-only version of MC20 with 730 PS; limited to 62 units, already sold out

In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Mick Chan / 22 August 2023 11:59 am / 0 comments

Maserati has unveiled the MCXtrema, a track-only version of its MC20 mid-engined model that is limited to a production run of 62 units.

Described by Maserati as a homologated racing car, the MCXtrema packs a 3.0 litre ‘Nettuno’ engine from the road car, albeit here reworked to produce another 100 PS to release a total of 730 PS at 7,500 rpm, and the same torque peak figure of 730 Nm from 3,000 rpm.

The increased peak power figure comes courtesy of new turbochargers and a racing exhaust system with catalytic converter, while the engine control unit is a Bosch MS6.4 Evo unit, with traction control by Maserati Corse.

Transmission takes the proven race car route of swapping the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox of the road car for a six-speed sequential, paddle-shift operated racing unit, with the MCXtrema getting a racing clutch and a limited-slip, self-locking rear differential.

The backbone of the MCXtrema, as on the MC20 road car, is a carbon-fibre monocoque tub with double-wishbone suspension at all four corners. Brakes feature ventilated carbon-fibre units with remote-adjustable brake bias, along with adjustable racing ABS.

In terms of key exterior dimensions, the MCXtrema measures 5,199 mm long and 2,405 mm wide excluding mirrors, with a dry weight of approximately 1,300 kg. Modifications to the bodyshell for track work see the addition of a roll cage and an FT3 120-litre fuel cell, both FIA-homologated items, as well as an air jack system.

Bodywork for the MCXtrema has been crafted by Maserati Centro Stile, using lightweight full-composite panels and featuring an adjustable rear wing with integrated shark fin, front splitter and rear diffuser, as well as a fully-closed underfloor made of carbon-fibre. Included is a safety roof escape hatch in accordance with FIA requirements, while the windscreen and side windows are made of polycarbonate.

Inside, the MCXtrema features a single, fixed racing bucket seat with four-point mounts and a six-point racing safety harness. Fitment for the driver is via an adjustable racing pedal box and an adjustable steering column, while an air-conditioning system adds comfort; also on is a carbon-fibre multifunction steering wheel with integrated display. Naturally for a track car, the MCXtrema gets an FIA-spec fire extinguisher system.

Maserati alludes to the MCXtrema as being the “first of its kind”, suggesting that there will be more to come in the realm of limite-run special editions, possibly also in the same track-only vein as this model. For would-be clients of special-run Maseratis, that is just as well, considering that all 62 units of the Maserati MCXtrema have been sold out.

