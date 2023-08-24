2023 QJMotor SRK600RC Malaysian launch – inline-four, 600 cc, 80 hp, priced at RM39,888

In Bikes, Local Bike News, QJMotor / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 August 2023 6:18 pm / 1 comment

Getting its Malaysia market debut at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show (KLBS) is the 2023 QJMotor SRK600C sportsbike, priced at RM39,888. With pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration, there are two colour options for the SRK600C – Black or Blue.

Motive power for the SRK600RC comes from a liquid-cooled, inline-four cylinder mill with DOHC and displacing 600 cc. Mated to a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive, the SRK600C produces 80 hp at 11,000 rpm with 51 Nm of torque at 10,500 rpm.

For the curious, the four-cylinder Kawasaki ZX-6R which is slated for Malaysian release in 2024 gets 128 hp at 13,000 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 10,900 rpm. Meanwhile, weight for the SRK600RC is cited as 225 kg, while the ZX-6R tips the scales at 198 kg.

For braking, Brembo does the job with twin 320 mm diameter brake discs clamped by four-piston callipers with Brembo master cylinder, while the rear gets a 260 mm diameter disc with single-piston calliper. ABS is standard equipment.

Moving on to suspension, Marzocchi supplies adjustable suspension, with an upside-down fork in front and monoshock in the rear. Tyre sizing is 120/70-17 in front and 180/55-17 at the back, with Maxxis supplying the rubber.

Other equipment includes a TFT-LCD instrument panel and LED lighting is used throughout. 16.4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and for information, the naked sports SRK600, released in 2022 for Malaysia, is priced at RM35,888.

