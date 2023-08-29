KTM ETS, Intercity tickets for Feb 2024 open for sale tomorrow – buy early for Chinese New Year travel

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 29 August 2023 3:27 pm / 0 comments

KTM has announced that advance sales of ETS and Intercity tickets for February 2024 will start at noon tomorrow, August 30.

Next year’s Chinese New Year falls on February 10-11, and if you’re planning to balik kampung by train – surely the easiest way – it’s wise to book early. There’s also Federal Territories Day on February 1.

If you’re wondering why are tickets being open for sale so early, this is KTM’s new advance sales ticket system for the ETS and Intercity. The new concept will see advance sales open six months ahead. A new month of future tickets will go on sale every 30th of the month. The new system started last month.

So, tomorrow, tickets until the end of February 2024 will go on sale. On September 30, March 2024 tickets will go on sale, and so on. As for the Shuttle Tebrau from JB Sentral to Woodlands, it’s the same, but instead of noon for the ETS, ticket sales open at 10am every 30th.

KTM says that this new system allows ETS and Intercity users to plan their holidays and balik kampung trips six months in advance, especially for public holidays and festivals. Buying earlier also means the tickets are cheaper.

