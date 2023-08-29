M_M special number plate series stands for ‘Malaysia Merdeka’, bidding starts on August 31, from RM300

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 29 August 2023 3:59 pm / 2 comments

The transport ministry has released a special number plate series in conjunction with Malaysia’s 66th National Day celebrations. The M_M plates will see double Ms sandwiching a number (M 123 M, for instance), and it stands for ‘Malaysia Merdeka’.

Bidding on JPJ eBid starts on the big day itself, August 31, and will end at 10pm on September 4, which is next Monday. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

The minimum bid for top tier ‘golden numbers’ is RM20k, and the starting amount for attractive and popular numbers are RM3,000 and RM800 respectively. Regular running numbers have a minimum price of RM300. In truth, these figures don’t really matter as the numbers will be going for much bigger sums. If you win, the number is valid for 12 months – you have one year to register it on a vehicle.

If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

