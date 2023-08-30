Subaru Car Challenge returns in Malaysia – chance to win a trip to Singapore, compete for a brand-new XV

In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 30 August 2023 12:47 pm / 1 comment

Motor Image is bringing back the Subaru Car Challenge after a hiatus since 2019, with exciting prizes up for grabs. The event takes place on September 16, 2023 from 9am to 4pm at Plaza Arkadia, and you have until September 1, 2023 to sign up by heading over to this link.

If you haven’t heard of the Subaru Car Challenge, it is an endurance challenge where contestant must keep their hand on a Subaru vehicle for as long as possible. The local leg of the Subaru Car Challenge will see 80 Malaysians aged between 20 and 50 years old lay their hands on four contest cars – each with 20 palm-print stickers – for six hours.

Contestants who are unable to keep their hand on their contest car will be eliminated until there are just five contestants remaining. The top five contestants will be rewarded with a round-trip ticket along with a 4D3N hotel accommodation in Singapore.

They will also have the opportunity to take part in the Singapore leg at the Tan Chong Car Challenge 2023, where they will compete against representatives from other countries such as Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand.

The Tan Chong Car Challenge 2023 is scheduled to take place from November 4-5, 2023 at Ngee Ann City in Singapore. It follows the same premise of contestants keeping their hands on a car, but the prize is even more lucrative as it is a brand-new Subaru XV 2.0i-P EyeSight.

If you don’t plan on participating, you can still head on over to Plaza Arkadia to watch tough individuals take on the Subaru Car Challenge. Motor Image will also be offering test drives of various Subaru models during the event.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.