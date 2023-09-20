2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour unveiled

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 20 2023 2:07 pm

Freshly unveiled is the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, perhaps the most luxurious and technologically advanced Multistrada yet. Intended for the long distance touring motorcyclist, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour will come in an exclusive “Grand Tour” livery.

Coming with all options on the specifications list ticked off, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour comes equipped with side panniers. With a total 60-litres of volume, the panniers are graphics and colour matched to the Grand Tour paint scheme.

The standard equipment list also includes a centre stand to make parking and loading/unloading easier. Also standard are heated grips, along with heated rider and passenger seats.

The handlebar itself is rigid mounted on the top yoke without isolation blocks, giving the rider a more direct feel. The passenger seat is similar to the unit used on the Multistrada V4 Rally, giving increased comfort for longer journeys.

Inside the cockpit a 6.5-inch TFT-LCD comes with smartphone mirroring and navigation display along with all the necessary information. Keyless starting is also standard, as is keyless operation of the fuel filler cap.

Enabling easier handling of the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is the Minimum Preload function. This lowers the Skyhook semi-active suspension when stopping and travelling at low speed with shock absorber preload lowered to the minimum.

The Easy Lift automatic suspension adjustment applies when lifting the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour off the side stand. This reduces the effort required to lift the Multistrada by opening the suspension hydraulics when the key is on.

Power for the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour comes from the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, similar to the unit used in the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak (RM218,900 in Malaysia) and Multistrada V4 Rally (Malaysian price to be confirmed). Power is rated at 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 Nm and valve clearance intervals are set at 60,000 km.

Improvements have been made to engine heat management, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour getting heat shields on the swingarm and on the left side of the rear subframe. This is complemented by closable air ducts on the fairing in the leg area while the dedicated smartphone compartment is now ventilated.

The suite of electronic riding aids is comprehensive, including traction control, ride modes, wheelie control, cornering lights, cornering ABS and vehicle hold control. The Skyhook semi-active electronic suspension comes with four user selectable modes plus for the first time on the Multistrada V4, self levelling that sets seat height automatically for different riding configurations.

Front and rear radar is fitted to the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, giving adaptive cruise control and blind spot warning. Also included in the specifications list is tyre pressure monitoring.

Standard seat height on the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is adjustable between 840 mm and 860 mm with 22 litres of fuel carried in the tank. Various seat and lowering kit options from Ducati brings the seat height to a low of 790 mm and a maximum of 875 mm.





Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.