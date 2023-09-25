Nio Phone launched in China – brand’s 1st smartphone is developed for use with its EVs; priced from RM4.2k

Posted in Cars, International News, Nio / By Gerard Lye / September 25 2023 11:16 am

Nio has launched its first smartphone designed as a companion device for the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker’s vehicles. Making its debut at the Nio IN 2023, the Nio Phone is priced between 6,499 and 7,499 yuan (RM4,168 and RM4,809) and features spec comparable to current flagship smartphones in the market.

For starters, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. It also has a 6.81-inch curved display with 2K resolution, three cameras, a 5,200 mAh battery, IP68 water resistance and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

The Nio Phone runs on the proprietary Sky UI and uses Nio Link to connect seamlessly with Nio EVs. Acting as a digital key thanks to the UWB chip, the device also has an action button that allows owners to control over 30 car-specific features, including the climate system, initiate self-parking mode, vehicle locks, transferring a conference call from the phone to the car’s screen and speakers, and more.

According to Nio, the Android-based device is compatible with all eight of its models and is made by Hunan-based Lens Technology. The company hopes the Nio Phone will give it an edge in a competitive EV market where driving range, design and performance are just the basics when it comes to attracting customers.

More carmakers are leaning into the technology, including robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and communications to provide a more unique ownership experience so their offerings stand out in the massive crowd. Dedicated apps are commonplace for EVs but a purpose-built device is a different thing altogether.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.