Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ launched in Thailand – RWD and Long Range AWD, from THB1.6 million (RM203k)

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / October 3 2023 4:16 pm

The Tesla Model 3 facelift, codenamed ‘Highland’ has been launched in Thailand, and the EV is listed on the brand’s website for Thailand as available in two versions. This starts with the Rear Wheel Drive that is priced from THB 1,599,000 (RM203,477), while the Long Range All Wheel Drive is priced from THB1,899,000 (RM241,867).

For comparison, the two versions which have also been open for order in Malaysia are priced at RM189,000 and RM218,000 for the Rear Wheel Drive and Long Range All Wheel Drive, respectively. Another EV in the same ballpark that was just launched in Thailand (as well as Singapore) yesterday was the BYD Seal, which starts from THB1,325,000 (RM170k) in Thailand.

The RWD version offers a claimed 513 km of range on the WLTP cycle, a 201 km/h top speed and 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, while the dual-motor Long Range AWD augments those figures to 629 km (WLTP), an identical 201 km/h top speed and 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.

The starting price is for the regular Solid Black paint finish that incurs no extra charge, while Pearl White Multi-Coat and Deep Blue Metallic (pictured here in the screengrab) are THB50,000 (RM6,368) options. Also available for the Model 3 ‘Highland’ are Stealth Grey and Ultra Red, priced at THB 75,000 (RM9,560) and THB85,000 (RM10,825) respectively. Wheels are the 18-inch ‘Photon’ design as standard.

Inside, the Model 3 ‘Highland’ gets a black interior as standard, while a two-tone black-and-white scheme is a THB50,000 (RM6,368) option, where the contrasting white sections are comprised of the seats, door cards and a full-width band on the dashboard.

Further options availble for the facelifted Model 3 are in the available suite of driver assistance systems. For Thailand, Enhanced Autopilot is offered for THB122,000 (RM15,547), with features comprised of Navigate on Autopilot and Auto Lane Change. Features listed as ‘Upcoming’ under the Enhanced Autopilot pack are Autopark, Summon and Smart Summon.

Also optional for the Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift is Full Self-Driving capability – which Tesla reiterates, are features which “require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous” – that is offered for exactly twice the price of Enhance Autopilot, at THB244,000 (RM 31,101). The FSD pack brings ‘all functionality of Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot’, and listed as ‘Upcoming’ are Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control, and Autosteer on city streets.

It was revealed yesterday that the Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift will arrive in Malaysia this month, and customer deliveries are scheduled to begin by the end of this year. Notably, the Model 3 facelift will in fact arrive before the Model Y does in early 2024, even though the latter was the model that arrived first at the brand’s Malaysian launch in July.

Tesla Malaysia officially launched its headquarters in Cyberjaya yesterday, following the American EV brand’s official arrival in the Malaysian market in July this year.

The brand’s Malaysian HQ is its hub for all corporate operations, marketing, training and customer support activities, and its on-site service centre is backed by a dedicated parts warehouse, plus eight Superchargers currently for internal use.

GALLERY: Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift

