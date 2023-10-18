RON97 petrol price October 2023 week three update – price of premium fuel unchanged, RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / October 18 2023 5:14 pm

Another Wednesday, and so it’s time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of October 19 to 25.

No change in the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, which means it remains at the RM3.47 per litre it was at last week. The last time the premium fuel saw a price adjustment was for the week of September 21.

As usual, the price of RON 95 petrol stays put at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Diesel prices also remain unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying capped at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, October 25, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 42nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format, and the 249th in total since its introduction at the start of 2019.

