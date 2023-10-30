Proton and Gentari launch 100 kWh DC charger at COE

Posted in Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / October 30 2023 1:11 pm

In anticipation of the upcoming launch of the smart #1 EV this quarter, Proton – in collaboration with Gentari – has announced the introduction of a 100 kWh DC fast charger at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) headquarters along the Kesas highway.

The national automaker said that the DC charger, which is located at the customer parking area of the Proton Crystal showroom, is open for use to all EV users, regardless of brand.

“With our imminent entry into Malaysia’s EV market via smart Malaysia just around the corner, the time is right for Proton to take another step into this rapidly growing segment. We are grateful to have a dynamic partner like Gentari, which has installed the first on-site DC charger at our headquarters, and we look forward to more of such collaborations in the future within our dealer network,” said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

The development comes following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Gentari and Proton’s new energy subsidiary Pro-Net in October last year, in which initial plans would see Pro-Net providing locations and power facilities for DC chargers, while Gentari would be responsible for charging infrastructure and operation solutions.

According to Proton, five additional Gentari DC chargers are set to be installed by the end of 2023 as part of the first phase of the programme, with a target of twenty dealerships set to feature chargers. Additionally, four smart Malaysia dealers have also installed DC chargers from other providers ahead of the launch of the smart #1.

