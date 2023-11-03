Chery Omoda 5 EV spotted in Malaysia – launching as CBU in 2024; 224 PS, 61 kWh battery, 450 km range

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / November 3 2023 4:21 pm

Chery Malaysia has already confirmed the Omoda 5 EV will be launched in our country next year, and it looks like the company is getting ready to do just that. paultan.org reader Andy Chan recently sent in these photos that show the fully electric SUV on a trailer, claiming they were all right-hand drive units.

This isn’t the first time we’re faced with the Omoda 5 EV in RHD guise, as we previously reported on the electric vehicle (EV) during our time at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). Indonesia gets a bit of a head start ahead of us, as customers there can already place a booking for the EV but we’re still waiting for the same to happen here.

For our market, the Omoda 5 EV will arrive as a fully-imported (CBU) model but it isn’t known yet if it will eventually become a locally-assembled (CKD) offering – it will be over in Indonesia next year. The Omoda 5 we have now is powered by a turbocharged petrol engine and was launched as a CKD model back in July this year.

In terms of specifications, the Omoda 5 EV features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kw) that draws electricity from a 61-kWh lithium-ion battery mounted in the vehicle floor. Chery says the SUV has a 0-100 km/h time of 7.8 seconds and an energy consumption of 15 kWh per 100 km.

The battery is said to deliver 450 km on a single charge based on the CLTC standard, which differs from the NEDC and real-world WLTP. As for charging, a 0-80% state of charge can be achieved with just 35 minutes of DC fast charging.

One way you can tell the EV version from a regular Omoda 5 is the face, with the former sporting a close-off grille rather than an elaborate patterned one. There’s also no Chery logo, with the brand script adorning the space above the charging flap, along with two-tone aero wheels.

At present, the internal combustion engine Omoda 5 retails for between RM108,800 and RM118,800 across two variants. How much more or less do you expect the EV version to go for? Share your guesses in the comments below.

