PACE 2023: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV, CLA 45S and more on show – enjoy great deals and vouchers

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 4 2023 3:58 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is going on full swing at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and the two-day event – which runs today and tomorrow, November 4-5 – promises plenty of fantastic deals on new or pre-owned premium cars.

There’s no shortage of variety over at Mercedes-Benz, with no less than nine models on display at the Hap Seng Star booth. Taking centre stage is the recently-launched Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, which is available here in its range-topping 580 4Matic form. Powered by a dual-motor setup with 544 PS and 858 Nm of torque and juiced by a 107.8 kWh battery, the seven-seater is capable of covering up to 615 km on a single charge.

The EQS 500 sedan is also on show, so you can compare both body-styles in direct fashion. Other all-electric offerings on call are the EQA 250 AMG Line and EQB 350 4Matic Electric Art, perfect for those still wanting an electric SUV but in a smaller package.

If you prefer keeping things going along traditional lines, there’s the W206 C 200 Avantgarde and facelifted W213 E 300 AMG Line sedans and X254 GLC 300 4Matic SUV to pick from. For those looking at something sportier in terms of drive and presentation, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic and GLB 35 will surely delight the senses.

There will be no shortage of deals on offer, but buying a car at PACE will also net you further goodies, because all new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

The voucher set includes a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

Besides Mercedes-Benz, brands taking part at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo , Subaru, BYD, Hyundai and Isuzu. Also present at the show are premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Come check out the exceptional deals at PACE 2023, which takes place at the SCCC this November 4-5 weekend.

