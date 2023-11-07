New EV road tax structure will come into effect in Malaysia from 2026 – to be revealed by end of 2023

The government will only put into a effect a new road tax structure for electric vehicles (EVs) after the current road tax exemption period for EVs ends, revealed transport minister Anthony Loke. In a report by The Star, Loke said this was to ensure EV users are not unnecessarily burdened.
“In 2022, the finance ministry provided a three-year road tax exemption to EV users, which will end in 2025, but many people (EV users) are worried that road tax charges will be very high once this (exemption) ends. We did a study on the road tax (charges), and we have tabled it to the EV task force for a more affordable tax,” Loke said.
“We will announce the road tax structure before the end of the year, which will only come into effect after the tax exemption period ends in 2025 unless the finance ministry wants to extend it,” he continued.
The road tax exemption for EVs (as well as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles) was announced back in 2022 and is currently in place from January 1, 2022 until December 31, 2025. The present road tax structure for EVs follows a kilowatt-based system, which means you pay more the more powerful your EV – find out more here and calculate for yourself using the CarBase.my EV road tax calculator.
Loke said the government wants to ensure the new EV road tax charges will be competitive and not burdensome to encourage more people to make the switch to EVs. “There are fewer than 10,000 EVs on the road nationwide. It’s not easy to shift from conventional (vehicles) to EVs. We want to encourage more people to use EVs, but we need a proper ecosystem to make this happen, such as having more charging stations. All this requires time and continuous efforts,” he said.
In addition to the road tax exemption, EVs in Malaysia also benefit from import duty and excise duty exemption. This is until December 31, 2025 for fully-imported (CBU) models, while it is until December 31, 2027 for locally-assembled (CKD) EVs. However, CBU EVs with a floor price under RM100,000 cannot be sold in Malaysia until the end of the exemption period, so there’s still a price barrier that limits those on a budget looking to make the switch.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
how much is Tesla roadtax?
Zero roadtax. Baik beli skrg tacod nnt terlambat,
well you want to promote EV but then charge a hefty amount of money for the roadtax is just absurd. Better just don’t promote EV ever if this the final numbers. What’s the logic behind these roadtax price? I understand you charge by the kilowatt but how it is not be burdensome for the users? Coz just look at the roads in Malaysia it doesn’t reflect a good maintenance. The Highways maybe but the other roads? Hermmm…
Just born yesterday?
Interesting… The road tax is based on standard output of a NA ICE engine. Nissan Leaf 150ps is about the output of a 2 liter 4 cylinder, road tax around RM37X+. Renault Zoe Zen R110’s 105ps is about the output of at 1.5/1.6 4 cylinder, road tax RM90.
Ade 8% luxury tax utk kereta >200K
Ade Luxury roadtax utk EV >200K ke?
E “Vehicle” = kereta. Sure why not?
Tax EVs above a certain power (HP equivalent), to promote lower cost EV. Policy should be about widespread adoption of EV, which is the mass market.
The optics of “rewarding” T1 is not a good one. So i5, i7, Model Y Performance, Taycan, EQS, etc all should pay higher roadtax, same as their ICE equivalent. Hell I even think they should pay some import tax, excise. It is only fair.
It does not make sense that we can import a Rimac Nevera (if ada RHD) at 1,914hp/2,360nM with no tax and low road tax. That is not what the green initiative should be about.
hope for the best
I think the govt should standardize the road tax structure based on total output (hp or kW). Must be apple to apple, then only fair. Now we see cars generate higher hp by turbocharging it of hybrid system. A 1.5 Gr yaris has the same roadtax as a Myvi. Doesn’t even make sense at all.
Roadtax by emissions output is more appropriate. Gomen should penalize and make money from polluters
The gov should also give tax incentive to expensive restaurants and boutiques to promote good food and quality luxury goods.
This guy should be the next PM! 1 vote for you!
look at the way they want money from increasing SST, removing subsidies, road tax by power, etc… the underlying problem is all the corruption and mis management la. Ringgit no value, ppl no job… in the end is ppl suffer. BODOH
First time in mesia?