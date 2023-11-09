Posted in Cars, Maxus / By Paul Tan / November 9 2023 11:46 am

Most car launches are usually quiet, closed affairs. Apart from major launches from local car brands, or special occasions that are one of the first of its kind, such as a locally-assembled electric vehicle, you hardly ever see ministers get involved.

This wasn’t the case with yesterday’s Maxus MIFA 9 launch. After all, it can be considered a niche model, an EV MPV from a relatively unknown brand (while Maxus has been around for a few years, sales have been on the low side), one that is fully imported as a CBU, with no CKD localisation plans mentioned.

Yet somehow, the event was attended by none other than prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim plus four other ministers. That’s a total of five cabinet members at a car launch. It’s purely speculative for now, but this suggests that the MPV could well be in the running to be used as the next official vehicle for local ministers.

This comes after Anwar announced in Budget 2024 that government official car procurement will move towards EVs next year. The Maxus MIFA 9 is a strong candidate for the ministerial slots, given that it would be a like-for-like replacement for the current fleet of Toyota Vellfires, and an MPV would fit better as a chauffeur-driven government VIP vehicle than a Tesla.

A quick recap of the Maxus MIFA 9. It measures 5,270 mm long, 2,000 mm wide and 1,840 mm tall, with a wheelbase that spans 3,200 mm, making it slightly larger than the latest Toyota Alphard and Vellfire, which are 5,005 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,950 mm tall and have a 3,000 mm-long wheelbase.

The detailed specifications of the powertrain are as follows:

Electric motor output: 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 350 Nm; FWD

0-100 km/h time: 9.2 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Battery: 90 kWh ternary lithium-ion

Range (WLTP): 435 km (Luxury); 430 km (Premium)

AC charging: 11 kW (Type 2); 5-100% in 8.5 hours

DC charging: 120 kW (CCS2); 30-80% in 30 minutes

Standard equipment for both the Luxury and Premium variants of the MIFA 9 are dual power-sliding doors, 19-inch alloy wheels (different designs for each variant), LED headlamps and DRLs, LED rear fog lamps, LED taillights, heated side mirrors, front and rear powered sunroofs as well as a powered tailgate.

Inside, there are three rows of seats in a 2-2-3 layout, with the second row being individual captain chairs that offer heating, massage, ventilation and Ottoman functions.

What do you think of the possibility of the MIFA 9 being chosen as government VIP vehicles? Should the ministerial rides be this, a Tesla or a CKD EV such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS, or should the government just stick to the tried and tested Vellfire formula? Share your views on this in the comments section.

GALLERY: 2024 Maxus MIFA 9 Premium

GALLERY: 2024 Maxus MIFA 9 Luxury

