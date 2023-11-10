Maxus MIFA 7 – EV MPV gets swappable CATL battery; up to 605 km range CLTC, from RM168k in China

Posted in Cars, International News, Maxus / By Mick Chan / November 10 2023 11:24 am

The Maxus MIFA 7 is the smaller sibling to the MIFA 9 that has been launched in Malaysia this week, and the MIFA 7 has gone on sale in China as the Maxus Dajia 7 from 259,800 yuan to 299,800 yuan (RM168,251 to RM194,080), reports Car News China.

Measuring 4,907 mm long, 1,885 mm wide and 1,756 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,975 mm, the MIFA 7 is 142 mm longer, 170 mm wider and 129 mm lower than the sixth-generation, C28 Nissan Serena that made its global debut last year, though smaller (but slightly wider) than the fourth-generation Toyota Vellfire which measures 5,005 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,950 mm tall with a 3,000 mm wheelbase.

The MIFA 7 is offered in seating configurations of either a six-seater or seven-seater, with the former employing a novel approach where the second, middle row gets just one seat for a 2-1-3 arrangement. Here, the front passenger seat can be made to slide back into the second row, and can be electronically rotated 180 degrees to face the second and third-row passengers. The seven-seater gets a conventional 2-2-3 seating layout.

Interior equipment in the MIFA 7 also features three 12.3-inch screens side-by-side across the dashboard, which are installed behind a single pane of glass and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip. Also featured in the MIFA 7 are a panoramic glass roof, powered sliding doors, a refrigerated compartment along with V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability that outputs up to 6.6 kW from an external outlet, and up to 2.2 kW from within the cabin.

The Maxus MIFA 7 is a battery-electric MPV that made its debut in two versions; a regular BEV, and as a BEV with a swappable battery, which is an NMC ternary unit by the SAIC-CATL joint venture. Motive power for the MIFA 7 comes from a 244 PS electric motor, taking the MPV up to a top speed of 180 km/h.

Two battery sizes are available for the MIFA 7. According to Car Expert, the 77 kWh battery in the MIFA 7 yields up to 527 km of range, while the larger 90 kWh battery offers up to 605 km of range; both are on the domestic Chinese CLTC testing protocol.

For safety equipment, the MIFA 7 gets six airbags, including side curtain airbags which span up to 97% of the vehicle’s wheelbase, according to Car Expert. Over 80% of the MIFA 7 is constructed from high-strength steel, claims Maxus. Active safety kit includes AEB, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit warning and a surround-view camera suite.

Meanwhile for Malaysia, its larger sibling the Maxus MIFA 9 arrived to become the first fully electric MPV in the market, coming in two variants priced from RM269,888 for the Luxury trim, up to RM289,888 for the top Premium variant.

