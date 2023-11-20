Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / November 20 2023 12:12 pm

With more details and first impressions of the Proton S70 released early this morning, after the first batch of initial details and images at the beginning of this month, one may wonder what its design may appear like if applied to the next Proton Saga. Here, visual rendering maestro Theophilus Chin has given his take.

Taking the new model’s styling and adapting it to the Saga, the fourth-generation budget sedan gets the more upright front fascia of the S70, bringing with it the grille, headlamps and front bumper styling. This Saga rendition also carries over the character line from the S70 in profile, which stretches from the edge of the headlamp, through the front and rear doors and the rear quarter panel.

The Saga, in its MC2 iteration received its most recent update in June this year when the manufacturer made the switch from Hyundai to Aisin for its four-speed automatic gearbox. No other changes in equipment or pricing emerged at the time, and this was a running change that was not formally announced, and was simply a change of suppliers for a given part.

Based on the Geely Emgrand that uses the Geely BMA platform, dimensions for the Proton S70 have yet to be officially released, though going by the Emgrand as a reference, the Geely sedan is longer 4,638 mm long, 1,822 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall with a 2,650 mm wheelbase, making it a larger car than Proton’s previous C-segment sedans, the Preve and Inspira.

As for the Saga, what do you think of this digitally rendered next-generation model? Does it work well with the design elements of the S70? Let us know in the comments.

