New Ferrari distributor Ital Auto Malaysia opens its first showroom at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur

Posted in Cars, Ferrari, Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 22 2023 7:43 pm

In conjunction with the Malaysian debuts of the Ferrari Purosangue and Roma Spider earlier today, Ital Auto Malaysia, the new importer and distributor for Ferrari cars in Malaysia, announced the official opening of its first showroom in the country.

Located at the Shoppes in Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur, the new showroom can display up to two vehicles at a time. The 3,826 sq ft facility, which is open daily from 10am to 7pm on weekdays and from 10am to 4pm on weekends, features a customer lounge appointed in accordance with the latest Ferrari corporate identity (CI) specifications.

Complementing the lounge area is a heritage library, which offers a wide selection of specially curated reading material. There are also interactive displays and a unique brand experience video wall, which showcases the brand’s racing passion and sporting heritage.

The showroom also houses a Ferrari atelier, which displays optional colours, equipment and materials that can be applied to a vehicle in combination with the Ferrari Tailor Made personalisation programme.

The showroom complements the dedicated service centre that Ital Auto Malaysia opened a few months ago. The state-of-the-art facility, located in Glenmarie, Shah Alam, is fully equipped with genuine spare parts and Ferrari diagnostic equipment operated by certified master technicians with over 10 years of experience to ensure the highest standards of vehicle servicing.

The company has already stated plans to set up a 3S centre, but the new facility, which will be built from the ground up, is expected to only be ready sometime in 2025 at the earliest. Until that arrives, both the Four Seasons Place showroom and Glenmarie service centre will serve as sales and service points for the brand in the country.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.