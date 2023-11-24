Malaysian Qabil Irfan is 2023 World MiniGP 160 champ

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 24 2023 1:42 pm

An outstanding performance in Spain gives young Malaysian racer Qabil Irfan the 2023 FIM MiniGP World Champion title in the 160 cc category. Terengganu boy Qabil handily won all three races in his category against a worldwide field of 34 competitors.

Qabil, together with MiniGP 160 cc team mate Airel Marzuki earlier left for the FIM MiniGP World Final in Valencia, Spain together with senior 190 cc category team mates Farish Hafiy, Emil Idzhar and Adi Putra.

Last year, Qabil emerged fourth in the world championship final in the 160 class. Next year, Qabil moves up to the 190 cc category.

