Malaysian Qabil Irfan is 2023 World MiniGP 160 champ

An outstanding performance in Spain gives young Malaysian racer Qabil Irfan the 2023 FIM MiniGP World Champion title in the 160 cc category. Terengganu boy Qabil handily won all three races in his category against a worldwide field of 34 competitors.
Qabil, together with MiniGP 160 cc team mate Airel Marzuki earlier left for the FIM MiniGP World Final in Valencia, Spain together with senior 190 cc category team mates Farish Hafiy, Emil Idzhar and Adi Putra.
Last year, Qabil emerged fourth in the world championship final in the 160 class. Next year, Qabil moves up to the 190 cc category.
Comments
Superb effort. But the hard starts now. Foreign motorcycle racers (esp. Spanish riders) go to riding schools and compete regularly. They also get/receive sponsorship from major companies and governments to offset the huge costs of investing in young talent. Wish this young boy the best in his dreams. Salute his parents
Tahniah anak Malaysia. Hope one day you will join with the elites in MotoGp.