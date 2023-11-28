Chery Omoda E5 EV to be a CKD model in Indonesia

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Gerard Lye / November 28 2023 11:08 am

According to a report by Autonetmagz, the Chery Omoda 5 EV (also known as the Omoda E5) is expected to be launched in Indonesia in February next year in conjunction with the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS).

The fully electric version of the Omoda 5 will be go on sale in Indonesia as a locally-assembled (CKD) model, which is different from Malaysia that will get the electric vehicle (EV) as a fully-imported (CBU) offering.

For now, it’s not mentioned if the Omoda E5 for Malaysia will eventually become a CKD model. It’s also not known if the EV will be imported into our country from China or Indonesia, the latter being where we first saw the model in right-hand drive guise during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

Order taking for the Omoda E5 has already started in Indonesia but we’re still waiting for that to happen here. A Malaysian launch in 2024 is already scheduled, with RHD units being spotted on a trailer here earlier this month – Chery Malaysia also officially announced the EV’s arrival later on.

In terms of specifications, the Omoda E5 features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW) that draws electricity from a 61-kWh lithium-ion battery mounted in the vehicle floor. Chery claims the SUV will offer a 0-100 km/h time of 7.8 seconds consumes as little as 15 kWh per 100 km of energy.

Fully charged, the battery is said to deliver 450 km on a single charge based on the CLTC standard, which differs from the NEDC and real-world WLTP. As for charging, a 0-80% state of charge can be achieved with just 35 minutes of DC fast charging.

