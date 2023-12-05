Semua Boleh Setel campaign offers 10% cashback on non-fuel purchases – KK, Mydin, Tealive, Plus R&R, etc

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 5 2023 1:38 pm

Many people use the Setel app only for fuel purchases at Petronas, but the app does more than that – it can even be your e-wallet. And to promote non-fuel usage, the company is having the ‘Semua Boleh Setel’ year-end campaign offering 10% cashback at partner brands and 3% cashback elsewhere.

From now till January 12, 2024, Setel users can get 10% cashback at partner merchants such as KK Mart, Mydin, Village Grocer, Plus R&R, Ben’s Independent Grocer, Pasaraya OTK, OldTown White Coffee, Tealive, Chatime, Pasta Panas, Cafe Mesra, Bake With Yen, BSC Fine Foods, Leisure Grocer and redBus. Cashback is capped at RM5 per month.

“Setel has achieved a significant milestone by enabling cashless transactions at over 1.6 million retail outlets and addressing diverse vehicle needs beyond fuel. Today, we are excited to embark on a celebratory ‘Semua Boleh Setel’ campaign in collaboration with our valued strategic partners. This initiative aims to treat our users to enticing cashback promotions, marking another stride in our overarching mission to foster inclusive mobility,” said Setel CEO Mazlin Erawati Ab Manan.

Other than the above, Setel users can enjoy 3% cashback on a variety of transactions at other retail stores, parking, road tax, and 24/7 auto assistance services.

Up to RM300 cashback for motor takaful/insurance: Receive up to 10% cashback on every motor takaful or insurance policy purchased, capped at RM300. No minimum spend required on the insurance policy.

Receive up to 10% cashback on every motor takaful or insurance policy purchased, capped at RM300. No minimum spend required on the insurance policy. 50% cashback for parking: Users can earn 50% cashback, capped at RM2 per transaction, and redeem this benefit up to three times per throughout the campaign period.

Users can earn 50% cashback, capped at RM2 per transaction, and redeem this benefit up to three times per throughout the campaign period. RM20 cashback for car battery

3% cashback for payments beyond fuel: From now till December 31, Setel users can earn 3% cashback, capped at RM5 per month, when using Setel for parking, road tax, EV charging, auto assistance or payments at retail and online stores.

From now till December 31, Setel users can earn 3% cashback, capped at RM5 per month, when using Setel for parking, road tax, EV charging, auto assistance or payments at retail and online stores. Up to RM800 cashback for buying or selling a car: From now till December 31, get RM350 Setel cashback for selling a car via myTukar and RM450 Setel cashback for purchasing a car through myTukar.

From now till December 31, get RM350 Setel cashback for selling a car via myTukar and RM450 Setel cashback for purchasing a car through myTukar. Up to 3x Mesra points for fuel: Enjoy up to 3x Mesra points for every 1 litre of fuel purchased. Unlock new levels to go from 1.5x points, 2x points and up to 3x points.

Enjoy up to 3x Mesra points for every 1 litre of fuel purchased. Unlock new levels to go from 1.5x points, 2x points and up to 3x points. 3x Mesra points for Kedai Mesra and Deliver2Me: From now till December 31, get 3x Mesra points for every RM1 spent with a maximum of 500 points per month and a minimum transaction amount of RM1.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.