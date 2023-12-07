MLFF: All aspects of project being studied, highway operators still have full rights to toll collection – KKR

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 7 2023 1:58 pm

In response to earlier coverage on the multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) project and the 32 highway toll concessionaires’ objection to the direct awarding of the project, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has issued a statement.

The works ministry of Malaysia, together with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) are studying all aspects which involve the execution of the MLFF project that was planned by the previous Malaysian government, and which began in 2021, Nanta said.

The previous government had received approval in principle for the execution of the MLFF project, however this approval was given in order to allow the negotiation process between the parties involved to move forward, he said.

Even though the initial planning and approval stages for the MLFF project began in 2021, the works minister realises the need for better scrutiny and enhancement, particularly on the legal aspects to ensure that the MLFF project proceeds smoothly to benefit the people, he added.

The initiative requires the cooperation and support of not just the works ministry, but also from the highway concessionaires and the highest levels of the unity government, Nanta continued.

In March last year, the Malaysian government said that RM3.46 billion has been allocated for the planned implementation of the MLFF system – then called multi-lane free flow – with a planned introduction in 2025. In July this year, the works minster said he hoped to have an earlier agreement with the companies in order for MLFF to be implemented sooner at the end of 2024.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.