Perodua on Daihatsu’s ‘procedural irregularities’ – doing detailed assessment, discussing with authorities

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By /

Perodua on Daihatsu’s ‘procedural irregularities’ – doing detailed assessment, discussing with authorities

Earlier today, Daihatsu announced that it will temporarily suspend shipments of all vehicles it developed that are currently being produced in Japan and overseas markets. This comes after the automaker submitted a report by an independent panel to Japanese authorities.

The independent panel had been investigating a scandal over the rigging of safety tests by Daihatsu, which was brought to light in April this year. At the time, the company admitted “wrongdoings” in particular crash safety tests done for regulatory approval applications for four models. Over 88,000 units were affected, with the focus point being door trim that did not meet safety standards in a side impact test.

In today’s press release (translated from Japanese), DMC said, “as a result of the investigation, in addition to the door trim fraud in April and the pole side collision test fraud in May, it was discovered that there were 174 new irregularities in 25 test items.”

Perodua on Daihatsu’s ‘procedural irregularities’ – doing detailed assessment, discussing with authorities

The company confirmed that 64 models and three engines are affected, including those currently in production or development as well as discontinued ones. The range of affected models cover those sold under the Daihatsu brand and those supplied on an OEM basis to Toyota, Mazda and Subaru.

The model list also had several Perodua cars, namely the first- and second-generation Axia, Aruz, second-generation Alza, Ativa, Myvi and Bezza. Toyota models listed were the Rush, Yaris, Vios and Veloz.

Now, Perodua has released a statement by president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad on the matter, and it is reproduced verbatim below.

Pursuant to Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.’s (DMC) announcement today on the suspension of its models due to its “procedural irregularities”.

Perodua’s statement is issued as a response to the third-party committee’s report on the “procedural irregularities” done by DMC when conducting safety tests on vehicles for various OEMs issued earlier today.

The third-party committee report, confirmed by DMC said: “these verifications and tests confirmed that all 174 irregularities pointed out by the third-party committee satisfied the standards set by laws and regulations”.

We are doing a detailed assessment on the matter and are currently in discussion with Malaysian authorities as to the impact of this development to our vehicles.

As background, on 28th April 2023, DMC announced of “procedural irregularities” when conducting safety tests on vehicles in Japan. Following that announcement, DMC has established a third-party investigative committee consisting of lawyers and technical personnel.

We sincerely apologise to our valued customers and the general public for any alarm this announcement may bring. Our intent is to reach out and assure our valued customers.

We will share the outcome of this discussion with the public in due course.

Basically, P2 highlights that the 174 irregularities pointed out by the third-party committee satisfied the standards set by laws and regulations. The company is doing a detailed assessment on the matter and is currently in discussion with Malaysian authorities, and will share the outcome later.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Perodua Axia 2023
Perodua Bezza 2023
Perodua Myvi 2023
Perodua Alza 2023
Perodua Aruz 2023
Perodua Ativa 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PERODUA MYVI
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA MYVI
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA MYVI

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • YG on Dec 20, 2023 at 6:32 pm

    More like Mercedes have so many problems. That’s why JPJ have to recall so many times this year. Funny!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 34 Thumb down 9
    Reply
    • Richard Teo on Dec 20, 2023 at 7:04 pm

      Recalling these cars to exchange new ones!!!!!

      PERODUA 1st-generation Axia, 2nd-generation Axia, Aruz, 2nd-generation Alza, Ativa, Myvi and Bezza.

      TOYOTA Rush, Yaris, Vios and Veloz.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 1
      Reply
      • Dah Menang Semua on Dec 20, 2023 at 7:08 pm

        Sell U 5-star but give U honeystar

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0
        Reply
      • YG on Dec 20, 2023 at 7:20 pm

        Mercedes included too

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 2
        Reply
      • Albert Einstein call this INSANITY on Dec 20, 2023 at 8:13 pm

        P1..spare parts issue
        P2..sweeping under carpet..together with UMW
        Just stop buying till they sort out the shit.

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
        Reply
    • Isaac on Dec 20, 2023 at 7:19 pm

      Waiting to see mercedes fanbois are downvoting your comments because mercedes fanbois are scared to see when mercedes have problems

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 1
      Reply
      • MB Sanusi on Dec 20, 2023 at 8:57 pm

        say whatever you want. but Our PAS supreme leaders still lurve n worshipped Mercedes~ kikihkih..

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
        Reply
    • The truth about reliable company brand can’t be trusted on Dec 20, 2023 at 7:25 pm

      Mercedes, toyota and p2 have never been achieved to the customers which always claimed that always reliable cars then how come in reality people got cheated by the company especially results from toyota and p2 data always shows on the top which seriously can’t be trusted.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Mason on Dec 20, 2023 at 6:41 pm

    https://bestcarweb.jp/feature/column/758905

    This article from Japan is about how Daihatsu cheated on the engine certification tests.

    Before the engines go to get certified, Daihatsu modified these engines by port and polish the cylinder head, install a larger diameter throttle body, install high performance camshafts and remap the ECU for high octane fuel.

    All of these things don’t exist in the mass produced engines sitting in the cars that are sold to consumers, despite the advertised horsepower and torque figures being based on these modified engines. Most likely that’s why some of these affected cars feel unusually underpowered even by economy car standards.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • Dah Menang Semua on Dec 20, 2023 at 7:07 pm

      Now the problem is…
      How they amend the safety?
      How they update the chassis?

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 1
      Reply
    • Joe on Dec 20, 2023 at 9:25 pm

      Thats why pelodua is slow like siput sedut

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • davenport on Dec 20, 2023 at 6:58 pm

    Perodua, building cars profit first

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 15 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Johnny on Dec 20, 2023 at 7:22 pm

    P2 highlights that the 174 irregularities pointed out by the third-party committee satisfied the standards set by laws and regulations.

    Hello P2, hope you will do the right thing and don’t just say the irregularities pointed out satisfied the cap ayam standards here. Till today Minister cannot even mandate the use of childseat, what standards are we talking about.

    Remember, what goes around, comes around and one day, will P2 bosses loved ones be affected because of these irregularities?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 13 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • DonkeyKong on Dec 20, 2023 at 7:32 pm

    My guess is, by a stroke of miracle, somehow Malaysian made cars aren’t affected and won’t be recalled by their Malaysian manufacturers.. as usual..

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 13 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • opmanmy on Dec 20, 2023 at 8:03 pm

    Malaysia ones. Where got affected? Boleh la. Kasi discount. Probably, pick-n-choose those non-critical ones and do a so called CSR. Every time some global car is affected, somehow our local ones “magically” most of the time is not affected. 2 different standards perhaps.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ioma on Dec 20, 2023 at 11:07 pm

    Discuss what with the authorities? How can the authorities help except to play down the issue and declare “Semuanya OK”.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 