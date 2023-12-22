Women-only MRT coaches to expand to Putrajaya Line

The MRT women’s coach pilot project will be expanded to the Putrajaya Line, as complaints of sexual harassment have been on a decline since its introduction, said transport minister Anthony Loke.
Since trial runs of the ladies-only coach began in September, complaints of sexual harassment have reduced from eight cases in the first quarter of this year to three cases in the fourth quarter as of November even though the number of MRT passengers increased, The Star reported.
As for adult male passengers who enter the women-only coaches on the MRT line, there are currently no plans penalise the offenders, and the government will focus on educating MRT passengers for the time being, the transport minister said according to BFM on X.
The introduction of the women-only coaches on the Kajang Line was announced in July this year. Installation of high-visibility stickers for the floor and gantries was carried out in early September to indicate access to the ladies-only coaches.
In 2010, a ladies-specific rail commmuter service was introduced by KTM Komuter for women, who comprised 60% of its ridership, the New Straits Times reported in July.
Comments
Allocate enough coach for women is ok. Don’t lebih-lebih like Atria mall marking almost half of their lower ground parking lots for women. These lots are left empty despite not enough parking lots for other shoppers.
Mata memandang , jgn byk tangan
Yes we want equality in sex….. A male janitor attending a woman toilet, straight get complaint and possibly police report. In term of public places scarcity, there’s reserved lots for ladies parking and now train coaches. Don’t et me wrong, I respect women, but how is it right when we give so much of different treated at the same time shouting equality? Please educate us.
Many people nowadays just can’t have self control over their thoughts, their lusts, etc. In this case I can understand the steps needed to curb out-of-control men in trains. I was standing in the LRT, surrounded by women; I put my hands up in the air & said, ‘see ladies, my hands are up, not touching anything!!.’ They laughed. I’m sure I was being touched by their bodies, but I didn’t care lah. Wink! Hahaha
make sure women stay at the women’s coaches yea bodo policy
they should make separation like a toilet, for men and women.
This country is lead by DAP, so this should not happen. We must fight not to have separation. This is to make sure less issue like that guy from JKOM. Come on DAP, this country is ours, stop this nonsense.
#guanengforPMXI
#kitsiangforsultanpenang
Now what Era already, need dedicated MRT for women? How about public bus and so on? I am not trying to say protect women is wrong, I believe there will have better ways to reduce such harassment issues. Increase heavy punishment and add more cameras inside the MRT might helps