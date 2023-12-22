Women-only MRT coaches to expand to Putrajaya Line

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / December 22 2023 10:22 am

MRT ladies-only coach access, Kajang Line

The MRT women’s coach pilot project will be expanded to the Putrajaya Line, as complaints of sexual harassment have been on a decline since its introduction, said transport minister Anthony Loke.

Since trial runs of the ladies-only coach began in September, complaints of sexual harassment have reduced from eight cases in the first quarter of this year to three cases in the fourth quarter as of November even though the number of MRT passengers increased, The Star reported.

As for adult male passengers who enter the women-only coaches on the MRT line, there are currently no plans penalise the offenders, and the government will focus on educating MRT passengers for the time being, the transport minister said according to BFM on X.

The introduction of the women-only coaches on the Kajang Line was announced in July this year. Installation of high-visibility stickers for the floor and gantries was carried out in early September to indicate access to the ladies-only coaches.

In 2010, a ladies-specific rail commmuter service was introduced by KTM Komuter for women, who comprised 60% of its ridership, the New Straits Times reported in July.

