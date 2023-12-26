2024 BMW M5 Touring gets Christmas-themed teaser before debut – G99 PHEV wagon with over 700 PS

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / December 26 2023 9:51 am

BMW’s Christmas gift to all wagon lovers is the M5 Touring, which has been teased ahead of an official unwrapping in 2024. First announced in June this year, the G61-based M5 Touring will mark only the third time that BMW has offered such a model.

The last time there was a M5 Touring was in 2007 when the E61-based version was offered, and before that, there was the E34-based model launched back in 1992. The upcoming third-generation M5 Touring (codenamed G99) will join the first-ever G81 M3 Touring in the line-up.

There will also be a sedan version (codenamed G90) with both set to get an electrified powertrain. Prior reports indicate there will be a 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with a rear-mounted electric motor. The plug-in hybrid setup is said to deliver a total of 790 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque, which is more than the XM, but is down on the XM Label Red.

Other elements of the PHEV system include an eight-speed automatic transmission, a rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system and a battery capacity that could go as high as 19.4 kWh. All this will be packaged in a car that has a wider body than a standard 5 Series, although it’s not certain by how much given BMW has yet to even reveal the Touring version of the latest 5er.

The G60 5 Series is also offered as fully electric model in the form of the i5, which has already been launched in Malaysia. The i5 won’t be getting a full-fat M equivalent though, with the M60 variant being the closest one can get with 601 PS (593 hp or 442 kW) and 820 Nm.

