2024 Hyundai Creta facelift teased in India – B-SUV gets angular front/rear, full-width LEDs, new interior

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Danny Tan / January 3 2024 1:04 pm

The Hyundai Creta is getting a facelift, and it looks like quite a heavy revision for the B-segment SUV rival to the Honda HR-V. These teasers from India – featuring Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone – show all-new front and rear designs, highlighted by full-width LED graphics, and a fresh cockpit.

This is quite a big facelift for the already-facelifted Creta that is sold in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Compared to the Tuscon-style front end of the outgoing Creta, the new fascia appears more angular and macho, with a square grille and sharp ‘skid plate’ trim and headlamps. The boxier appearance and proud hood are highlighted by inverted L-shaped LEDs and a full-width strip. Palisade facelift vibes.

The rear LED lights are also full-width with the same inverted Ls at the edges. The look is completely different from the previous rear end, which had distinct ‘J’ tail lamps and plenty of ’empty space’. The rear apron is squarer and bolder, protruding a fair bit. It’s clear that Hyundai wanted a more rugged look for the Creta.

The interior has also been revamped. The more traditional-looking ‘waterfall’ centre console look makes way for a layout that features conjoined dual screens, low-set air con vents and a high centre console. Bigger brother Tucson recently had a similar dashboard layout change as well. Is that a touch panel AC control panel?

Local media report that the Creta facelift, which will launch on January 16, will feature carryover powertrains. India gets 1.5L petrol and diesel options, which are paired with manual, CVT and torque converter automatic transmissions. Word is that there will be a 160 hp 1.5L turbo range-topper with manual or dual-clutch gearbox options – this replaces the old 1.4L turbo. Combined with seven trim levels, it’s a very wide range.

Do you prefer this look or the more organic shape and features of the previous facelift? Launched in April 2023, our Creta is powered by a 1.5L NA engine and CVT combo, and has Hyundai’s SmartSense suite of active safety features, a digital meter panel and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, among other features. The CBU Indonesia import is priced at RM149,888 – full details and gallery here.

GALLERY: 2023 Hyundai Creta, Malaysia spec

