BYD sold 1.57 million EVs in 2023, up 73% from 2022

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Hafriz Shah / January 3 2024 12:17 pm

BYD has officially announced its sales numbers for the whole of 2023 and it reads as such: 3,024,417 units sold, including 1,574,822 EVs. Total sales have jumped 61.9% compared to 2022 (1,863,494 units) – surpassing BYD’s three million target that was deemed overly ambitious at first – while the EV portion has grown even more by 72.8% (vs 911,140 in 2022).

Notably, BYD has completed its transition into an NEV-only brand, having registered zero sales of ICE vehicles (it sold 5,049 “oil-fueled” cars in 2022). NEV or New Energy Vehicles is a term coined in China for electrified cars, including hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV), though BYD has stopped producing HEVs entirely too.

Known outside of China as an EV-only entity, BYD’s rapid sales growth is nothing short of astonishing, especially so when it’s building on already-impressive 2022 figures. EVs now make up more than half of the brand’s total sales (just, at 52.1%), and is expected to grow even more in the coming year.

Part of that success is achieved out of its home country too, with 242,766 EVs sold in markets outside China. This translates to an incredible 334% year-on-year increase on exports, with 2023 numbers alone surpassing BYD’s total overseas sales over the previous two decades.

A total of 367,419 units of the BYD Dolphin were sold globally last year, making it the brand’s strongest-performing EV model. Sales figures for the Atto 3 is not available as of yet, as the model is combined into the Yuan-series total (428,580 units, including the smaller Yuan Pro). However, the Atto 3 is said to be BYD’s best-performing export model.

The larger, more premium BYD Seal had a decent first full-year too, with 127,323 units sold including export markets. The Seagull on the other hand, BYD’s entry-level EV that will likely stay in China only for now, sold an impressive 280,217 units since its market entry in mid-2023.

Here in Malaysia, both the Atto 3 and Dolphin are among the best-selling EVs in the market, with the Seal expected to arrive very soon to rival the Tesla Model 3.

