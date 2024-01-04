Toyota Rush seven-seat SUV discontinued in Malaysia

Toyota Rush seven-seat SUV discontinued in Malaysia

The Toyota Rush has been discontinued for the Malaysian market, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has confirmed to paultan.org.

The seven-seater SUV has been taken off the UMWT website, over five years since the model was launched in the Malaysian market in two variants, the 1.5G at RM88,314 and the 1.5S at RM91,885. The Toyota Rush was assembled by Perodua in Rawang alongside the Aruz, with engines and transmissions made in Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan, as with the Aruz. See the differences between the two, here.

Powered by a 1.5 litre 2NR-VE naturally aspirated petrol engine making 105 PS and 136 Nm, its closest rival is the Honda BR-V. Compared to the Honda, the Rush is 21 mm shorter at 4,435 mm, 40 mm narrower at 1,695 mm, though 39 mm taller at 1,705 and 23 mm longer of wheelbase at 2,685 mm. The Rush also has 19 mm greater ground clearance, at 220 mm.

Compared to the Aruz, equipment gained for the Rush included automatic air-conditioning, blind spot monitor and the Panoramic View Monitor with four cameras. Similarities between the two in terms of equipment included Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 on the Aruz, which was identical to the Rush’s Pre-Collision System.

Meanwhile, the Perodua Aruz continues to be on sale, priced at RM72,900 for the 1.5 X and RM77,900 for the 1.5 AV, according to the Perodua website.

GALLERY: 2018 Toyota Rush 1.5S

