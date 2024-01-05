2024 Mazda 1.5G Sedan, Hatchback in Malaysia – new colours, cruise control; fr RM109k OTR w/o insurance

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / January 5 2024 7:57 pm

Launched in Malaysia last December as a 2024-year model, the latest Mazda 2 facelift is in fact the Japanese B-segment model’s second, after the first facelift that made its debut in 2019.

In Malaysia, the 2024 Mazda 2 continues to be offered in sedan and hatchback forms, and is priced at RM108,670 on-the-road without insurance (with a further RM500 premium if you opt for the Soul Red Crystal paint finish), or RM5,000 more than its previous update for Malaysia in 2020.

Powertrain for the fully imported, CBU Thailand duo continues to be the Skyactiv-G 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine, producing 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. These outputs are sent to the front wheels via a six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission with manual override and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. Also in the powertrain feature set are GVC Plus, and auto start-stop idling.

The examples we have photographed here are in the colours exclusive to their bodystyle, which are Airstream Blue for the hatchback, and Aero Grey for the sedan. On the exterior, the updated front fascia sees the application of a new grille with a honeycomb insert with red accent and a black surround, situated above a reprofiled lower intake.

At the rear, the hatchback differs from the sedan in wearing slimmer, slightly asymmetrical lower trim treatment courtesy of the red accent mirroring that in front, while the alloy wheels for both sedan and hatchback bodystyles share an updated 16-inch wheel design in a two-tone finish. Tyres continue to be Dunlop Enasave EC300+ units, in the same 185/60R16 size as before.

Here, both sedan and hatchback versions are specified in the 1.5G trim level, which brings LED headlamps that now come with automatic functionality, along with rain-sensing wipers and auto-folding exterior side mirrors. Tail lamps and rear foglamps continue to be bulb-type units, and the rear end gets four parking sensors.

The interior of the latest Mazda 2 facelift is largely carried over in terms of overall design, with the slight asymmetry continuing to feature courtesy of the slim-line air-conditioning vent on the centre-passenger side, in contrast with the other three vents which are circular units, this time with their inner rings in red.

The two-thirds width dashboard trim piece is now updated to use a black suede-like fabric, which is also used on the door cards and seat upholstery panels. For the latter, the perforations in a red contrast colour is positioned off-centre.

For the driver, the instrument cluster reverts to an earlier configuration that is the analog speedometer which takes centrestage with the tachometer relegated to the left digital display enclosure, integrated with the gear position display. Reverting to this instrumentation also means that the head-up display from the earlier 2020 facelift is no more, though what buyers will get instead is cruise control.

The inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is carried over from the model’s first facelift, shown through the same seven-inch touchscreen in a gloss black surround as before, foregoing the larger eight-inch units of its larger siblings. Audio is by a six-speaker setup.

Now, the charging and dual USB outlets have been relocated upwards with the omission of the optical disc drive, freeing up space at its base ahead of the gearlever. Behind this, the infotainment controls and dual cupholders remain in tandem as before.

For safety kit, the Mazda 2 facelift sedan and hatchback continue to employ two airbags, while active safety includes ABS, EBD, brake assist, DSC, traction control, all-seat seat belt reminder and emergency stop signal. New assistance features here include hill launch assist and a walk-away locking function.

Exterior colours for the 2024 Mazda 2 facelift in Malaysia are Soul Red Crystal, Platinum Quartz and Snowflake White Pearl for both sedan and hatchback, with Soul Red Crystal being a RM500 premium option. As mentioned, Airstream Blue – alongwith Polymetal Grey – are exclusive to the hatchback, while Aero Grey is a sedan-only selection.

Each purchase of the 2024 Mazda 2 comes with a five-year, 100,000-km warranty as well as free maintenance, while Activ-e window tint film can be optioned for a further RM1,900. What do you think of the latest update to the Mazda 2 range? Let us know in the comments.

2024 Mazda 2 1.5G High Hatchback

2024 Mazda 2 1.5G High Sedan

