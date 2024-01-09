2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI facelift teased – touch controls revert to normal buttons; ChatGPT integration

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / January 9 2024 10:36 am

Shortly after the Volkswagen Golf Mk8 facelift was teased as part of the German manufacturer’s 2023 highlights presentation, its performance variant, the Golf GTI has also been shown, albeit in camouflage.

In contrast to the previous teaser, this showing of the Golf Mk8 facelift as a GTI is more revealing, with the car shown to feature new headlamps and tail lamps, sharper lines for its front and rear bumpers, and a larger infotainment touchscreen setup akin to the 15-inch screen in the ID.7 fastback.

The interior images of the Golf GTI facelift confirmed that the hatchback returns to using conventional buttons on its multi-function steering wheel, instead of the touch-control based system as found on the pre-facelift that had been criticised by users.

Powertrain details for the facelifted Golf GTI have yet to be officially confirmed, though the car is expected to continue with a version of the EA888 turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine, which in the pre-facelift produces 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Volkswagen also announced the integration of ChatGPT, the AI-based chatbot with its IDA voice command assistant. The voice assistant can be used to control infotainment, navigation and air-conditioning functions as well as answer general knowledge questions, while the ChatGPT integration in the future will aid in clearing up questions, interacting in intuitive language, receiving vehicle-specific information, and more.

There will be no need to create a new account, install a new app or activate ChatGPT separately, says Volkswagen; commands are via the “hello IDA” voice prompt, and if a request cannot be fulfilled by the IDA system, it is forwarded anonymously to the AI, and the IDA voice command assistant will respond.

Vehicle data is not accessed by ChatGPT, says Volkswagen, and any questions and answers are deleted immediately to ensure data protection.

“Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool. This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products,” said Volkswagen technical development head Kai Grünitz.

