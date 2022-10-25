Volkswagen is set to bring back the good old-fashioned yet practical physical buttons for the steering wheel in their vehicles, according to its CEO, Thomas Schafer.
In his LinkedIn post, Schafer said, “We are sharpening our portfolio and our design, plus creating a new simplicity in operating our vehicles. For example, we are bringing back the push-button steering wheel! That’s what customers want from Volkswagen.”
Volkswagen’s latest vehicles have adopted touch-sensitive controls on their steering wheel which consist of a black panel on each spoke with controls for the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster menu, and driver aids such as cruise control.
To operate the touch-sensitive controls, users can either tap or swipe on them but it hasn’t exactly been practical as certain functions can be triggered simply by turning the steering wheel, based on our recent experience in the Mk8 Golf TSI. The lighting and the air-conditioning system controls are also touch-sensitive but they’re unlikely to be replaced as they’re less prone to being pressed accidentally.
In Malaysia, aside from the Mk8 Golf TSI, the Golf GTI, Golf R, the facelifted Tiguan Allspace Elegance and R-Line, along with the Arteon and the fully electric ID.4 SUV previewed recently all feature touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel. Models such as the Passat Elegance and R-Line, as well as the entry-level Tiguan Allspace Life still feature physical buttons on the steering wheel.
Such a move is not uncommon as Honda has also reverted to physical buttons in the past. This was seen in the Honda Civic FC with the return of physical volume controls on its steering wheel in the 2020 facelift model, replacing the touch-sensitive units first seen in the 2016 model.
What do you think of these touch-sensitive controls in general which are also available in Mercedes-Benz vehicles? Let us know in the comments!
Comments
Advanced cars shoulda used voice commands (ie Hello Proton) or adaptive settings, touch buttons are better looking and only really functional when users prefer something out of their norm. Going back to push buttons are just an excuse to cheapen out or due to semicon shortages. Bad move VW!
That’s one way of looking at it. However until the technology is perfected and it can understand exactly what the user wants done regardless of accent/language and perform the action correctly (first time, every time), tactile push button controls should stay. There is a benefit from muscle memory and not having to take your eyes off the road to operate something simple like aircon or radio volume controls.
This is a good move by VW. They
listen to their customers about bad feedback and they make changes. This is why VW is a reputable world carmaker, instead of being jaguh kampung.
touch sensitive button in touch-prone area should always be a no-no. That should be the basics in ergonomics study
Don’t buy any VW model now, CEO is asking everyone to wait for facelift or new model.