2024 Volkswagen Golf Mk8.5 FL teased – debut soon

As the Volkswagen Golf reaches its 50th anniversary this year, the German manufacturer has offered a glimpse at what’s likely to be the upcoming facelift iteration of its eighth-generation hatchback that is expected to make its debut not long from now.

Shown towards the end of a highlights round-up in a YouTube video on a the Volkswagen News channel, the Golf Mk8 facelift was shown in a low-light, frontal view that shows the car’s headlamp DRL signature that has been updated to be more angular, seen here to resemble a pair of opposed arrows on each lamp.

This frontal view also reveals that the upcoming Golf facelift will continue to feature a full-width LED light bar incorporating an illuminated VW logo, and given the presence of roof rails, a Golf of this bodystyle appears to be the Golf Variant, or station wagon.

Technically more significant changes are expected in the cabin of the Golf Mk8 facelift, as reported by Car Magazine. In response to criticism of its touchscreen and touch control surfaces, the upcoming facelift appears to revert to conventional button in certain areas such as on the multifunction steering wheel, according to a spy image of a Mk8 facelift development unit.

This could also see the arrival of the carmaker’s MIB4 infotainment software that has been implemented in the third-generation Tiguan, and could also adopt the SUVs revised platform, dubbed MQB evo.

In Malaysia, the locally assembled (CKD) Golf Mk8 TSI R-Line was taken off sale in March 2023, first previewed in November 2021 and its pricing revealed in July 2022.

GALLERY: Volkswagen Golf TSI R-Line Mk8, Malaysian market

