Anthony Loke orders Prasarana to only buy electric buses for public transport from 2025

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / January 10 2024 10:22 am

Prasarana Malaysia has been ordered by the transport ministry to procure EV-only buses once the final batch of previously-ordered, diesel-powered buses are delivered by March 2025, Bernama has reported.

“Next year we will try to [purchase new EV buses]. There was just [recently] another new purchase of 310 diesel buses, and I have told Prasarana that this will be the last purchase of diesel buses. After that, the procurement of buses [will be aimed at EV buses], transport minister Anthony Loke said.

The tabling of Budget 2024 last October saw the announcement by Malaysian finance minister and prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that Prasarana Malaysia will acquire 150 electric buses in support of the LRT3 project, along with the construction of three bus depots, at a cost of RM600 million.

The transport minister had previously said that electric buses are too expensive for the Malaysian government, though “if it were possible, we would want all bus fleets to be EV bus fleets,” he said last October.

