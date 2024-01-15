Volvo EX30 previewed at Singapore Motorshow – up to 475 km EV range; launching in Malaysia this year?

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / January 15 2024 10:45 am

In an interview from last year, it was revealed the Volvo EX30 would be making its Malaysian debut ahead of the much larger EX90. Already launched in Thailand, the compact fully electric SUV has now made its debut in neighbouring Singapore.

Unveiled during the recent Singapore Motorshow 2024, the EX30 will only be offered in a single variant, the Single Motor Extended Range Ultra – no official pricing for now. This features a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery with an energy capacity of 69 kWh that is good for a WLTP-rated range of 475 km.

The battery powers a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of just 5.3 seconds and top speed of 180 km/h. As for charging, the EX30 can handle a maximum AC input of 11 kW that fully charges the battery in 7.5 hours. Meanwhile, DC fast charging at a peak of 153 kW gets the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in just 26.5 minutes.

Standard equipment that comes with the Ultra trim includes dual-zone climate control, 19-inch five-spoke aero wheels, a panoramic roof, a powered tailgate, powered front seats, LED headlamps, a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, Park Pilot, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane change assist, Pilot Assist and Traffic Jam Assist.

The EX30 only comes with one display in its cabin measuring 12.3 inches diagonally and positioned in the middle of the dashboard. This touchscreen does everything, acting as a digital instrument cluster and providing access to all infotainment functions, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

You’ll notice the EX30 lacks speakers (or even power window controls) in its doors, and that’s because audio playback is handled by a Harman Kardon premium audio system with a novel soundbar located at the top portion of the dashboard just under the windshield. This frees up space for more storage in the doors, with more available in the versatile centre console that has a passthrough section under the retractable cupholders and armrest.

The EX30 is the brand’s smallest and cheapest fully electric model to date, the latter being a good sign if you don’t intend to splurge for the larger XC40 Recharge or C40 Recharge that currently sell for RM278,888 and RM288,888 (OTR without insurance) respectively. Bringing some dimensions into the mix, here’s how the three compare:

Volvo EX30

Length: 4,223 mm

Width: 1,837 mm

Height: 1,555 mm

Wheelbase: 2,650 mm

Volvo XC40

Length: 4,425 mm

Width: 1,863 mm

Height: 1,652 mm

Wheelbase: 2,702 mm

Volvo C40

Length: 4,431 mm

Width: 1,863 mm

Height: 1,582 mm

Wheelbase: 2,702 mm

For now, there’s no indication when it will be launched here, but it will likely be offered as a locally-assembled (CKD) model based on what was said by Volvo Car Malaysia managing director Charles Frump in the aforementioned interview. At the time, he said an EX30 launch won’t happen in 2023, so maybe we’ll see it in 2024? Is the EX30 a Volvo model you’re looking forward to?

