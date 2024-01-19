Auto Bavaria Balakong – new BMW showroom with latest Retail.NEXT concept; replaces AB Sungai Besi

Auto Bavaria Balakong – new BMW showroom with latest Retail.NEXT concept; replaces AB Sungai Besi

In addition to previewing the new G05 BMW X5 facelift and announcing its sales performance for 2023, BMW Group Malaysia also introduced a new showroom operated by Auto Bavaria that is located in Balakong. Formerly known as Auto Bavaria Sungai Besi since its establishment in 1997, the site has been thoroughly revamped and expanded and will soon be the new Auto Bavaria Balakong – operations from the nearby Cheras and Seri Kembangan outlets will shift over.

When fully opened and operational, Auto Bavaria Balakong will be one of the largest BMW showrooms in Malaysia as well as being the first in the Klang Valley to showcase the latest Retail.NEXT concept. Spanning 240,057 square feet, the showroom features a modern design with a lush façade that includes a courtyard garden and outdoor terrace.

BMW Geniuses will also be on hand to guide visitors and assist them on their purchasing journey with digital sales tools located strategically throughout the showroom, which will be able to display vehicles from the BMW Group, including those from BMW, MINI and BMW Premium Selection.

Other highlights include the Grand Klasse Lounge and corresponding handover bays, along with lifestyle-oriented facilities like the BMW Café as well as electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities. For servicing convenience, RATC (Reception at the Counter) bays are also available at Auto Bavaria Balakong.

“We’re excited to open the doors to one of Malaysia’s largest BMW showrooms for an exclusive preview with the media, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering an exceptional automotive experience to our valued customers. The Retail.NEXT Dealership concepts blends phygital innovation with modern aesthetics and engaging environment,” said Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson, group CEO of Sime Darby.

“Every aspect of our new Auto Bavaria Balakong showroom is meticulously crafted to elevate the automotive viewing and purchasing journey, infusing opulence and sustainability at every juncture. We’re dedicated to not only offering premium vehicles but also consistently elevating luxury experience for our customer, providing a comprehensive range of aftersales services, fostering a premium atmosphere that perfectly complements our customers’ ownership experience,” he added.

