BMW Group Malaysia delivered 15,012 vehicles in 2023 – over 3,600 EVs, 1.1k iX, 600 i7 sedan; 500 M cars sold

BMW Group Malaysia today announced its sales results for 2023, which was a very significant year for the company that had plenty to celebrate. Firstly, 2023 marked the 20th anniversary of BMW Group Malaysia. Secondly, the company sold a total of 15,012 units of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles, which represents a 3.8% year-on-year (YOY) increase from 2022.

Going by individual brands, a total of 11,699 BMW cars were sold last year (-1.3% YoY), while MINI saw a huge jump of 41.9% YoY to hit 1,750 units. Finally, BMW Motorrad motorcycles contributed 1,563 units to total sales, which is 13.4% up from 2022.

Focusing on BMW, it was revealed the over 3,600 BMW electric vehicles (EVs) were delivered in 2023, with the i7 making up around 600 units. The iX did even better as over 1,100 units were delivered to customers, with the xDrive40 being the most popular variant. Meanwhile, M vehicles like the M4, M3 and M2 saw over 500 deliveries last year.

Moving away from BMW’s electric and high-performance vehicles and into the bread-and-butter models, BMW’s X range of SUVs contributed the most sales with over 4,000 units. This is followed by the 3 Series with around 2,600 units and the 5 Series with over 800 units.

“There truly has been no better way to close over two decades of the BMW Group in Malaysia than seeing the exemplary performance of our vehicles in the local premium automotive market. We have seen the remarkable growth of our electrifying BMW i fleet, especially through the introduction of the BMW iX1, the BMW iX, BMW i7, the MINI Electric and the first-ever electrified addition in the Urban Mobility space, the BMW CE04,” said Pierre Jalady, vice president, head of MINI region Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle-East, Africa.

“The acceptance of these vehicles allowed us to achieve the title of the number one premium electric vehicles provider in Malaysia, an achievement that we do not take lightly as it underscores our goal to shape, lead, and future-proof the Malaysian automotive landscape in the years to come with the newest technological offerings from the BMW Group,” he added.

Besides local sales, BMW Group Malaysia also builds cars for export, and last year saw a total of 2,800 units exported to overseas markets like the Philippines and Thailand, making the company the top premium automotive exporter here.

Comments

  • Mirzan on Jan 19, 2024 at 1:02 pm

    Last time used to see many BMW 330e and C Class blue hybrid. What happened to them??

    Reply
    • sonyman on Jan 19, 2024 at 1:36 pm

      all move to Tesla

      Reply
    • Mer on Jan 19, 2024 at 1:50 pm

      Lots of reliability issues with the hybrid. The very low resale value compared to pure petrol models gives a good hint. Still see plenty of 330e on the road though.

      Reply
  • t333son on Jan 19, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    the rich has gotten richer

Add a comment

