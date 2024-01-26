Toyota Vios driver “chups” parking in Mid Valley – this is an offence that carries a RM2k fine or 6 months jail

By Gerard Lye / January 26 2024 5:15 pm

Despite the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) reminding the public not to “chup” parking spots because it is an offence, there are still those who choose to be oblivious. Recently, the Malaysia Driving & Parking Offenders Facebook page shared a video sent in by a follower of just such an incident that occurred at Mid Valley Megamall.

In the video, a man is seen arguing with a woman who reprimanded him for claiming he had the right to a parking spot. The woman reminded the man that it was wrong to “chup” parking but the man insisted that the parking spot was his. According to the post, the man had asked his wife to “chup” the parking spot for him. Thankfully, the altercation didn’t escalate further and the woman eventually “won” the parking spot.

Such instances are not uncommon and you’ve probably seen many posts on social media of people attempting to “chup” parking. This is illegal, as PDRM has said doing so is an offence under Section 50 (3) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The rule states: “If any person, otherwise than with lawful authority, remains on any road or at any parking place for the purpose of importuning any other person in respect of the watching or cleaning of a motor vehicle, or for the purpose of directing any driver of a motor vehicle in respect of parking on such road or at such place, he shall be guilty of an offence.”

Those found guilty of the offence are liable to a maximum fine of RM2,000 or imprisonment up to six months. A second conviction doubles that – RM4,000 fine or 12 months jail term. As such, don’t ask your friend, family member or anyone to “chup” a parking spot for you. Don’t even think about using a huge tong, plastic chair, flower pot or some other item to reserve a parking spot either.

