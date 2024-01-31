Petronas to bring F1 back to Malaysia in 2026 – report

Posted in Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / By Anthony Lim / January 31 2024 6:40 pm

Talk of a potential return of Formula One to Malaysia has resurfaced, with Reuters reporting that Petronas is said to be looking at bringing the race back here in 2026. Three sources familiar with the matter told the news agency that the plan to bring back the F1 race was revealed yesterday during a company townhall, which was led by the firm’s president and CEO Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz.

The sources, who declined to be identified, did not elaborate on the reasons for the return. Petronas, the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) and the Malaysian prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to Reuters‘ requests for comment. It added that F1’s office also did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The country began hosting a leg of the F1 world championship at Sepang in 1999, but declining ticket sales and rising costs of hosting the event saw the federal government pulling the plug on the race after the final outing in 2017.

The supposed plan to get F1 back into Malaysia comes after Petronas, the country’s only Fortune 500 company, won naming rights to the SIC for three years in October last year. The circuit continues to host MotoGP races and other motorsport events.

Back in 2022, speculation of a potential return abounded after a social media post on the SIC’s then Twitter page hinted at the possibility, but this rumour was quickly quashed.

Then, last year, Motorsports Association of Malaysia president Mokhzani Mahathir said that there was the possibility of Malaysia hosting a F1 race again in the next three to five years if companies are willing to foot the bill. Given the latest report, they might just have found the company ready to do so.

What do you think? Should F1 be brought back to Malaysia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.